For those who want to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

ERNIE LEE BALL of Kenova, 2 p.m., Reger Funeral Home; Docks Creek Cemetery.

ARICIA LORRAINE BLAKE of Ona, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; Union Ridge Cemetery.

CLINTON D. COLLINS of Davin, W.Va., 1 p.m., Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va.

JESSIE GIBSON of South Point, Ohio, 2 p.m., Ice Creek Cemetery.

DONNA JEAN LEFFINGWELL of Proctorville, Ohio, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Miller Memorial Gardens.

LEWIS EDWARD MONTGOMERY of Martin County, Ky., noon, Hatfield Funeral Chapel; Riverview Memorial Gardens.

WILLIAM MCKINLEY SITES JR. of Chesapeake, Ohio, 1 p.m., Rome Cemetery.

BETTY LEE COYLE THOMPSON of South Point, Ohio, 11 a.m., Highland Memorial Gardens.

