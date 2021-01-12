Essential reporting in volatile times.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

MELODY WILLADEAN BROWNING ABBOTT of Greenvalley, W.Va., 1 p.m., Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.

DOLLY JEAN GARLICK of Ona, noon, White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Mausoleum, Barboursville.

ROSE ANN LEWIS KOERPER formerly of Coal Grove, Ohio, noon, O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

PEARL ANN MORGAN of Green Cove Springs, Fla., formerly of Huntington, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington.

CARL EDWARD THOMPSON of Ashland, 2 p.m. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel with livestreaming on the funeral home website.

