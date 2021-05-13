The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

ALPHA DELORAS ADKINS of Huntington, 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

BILLY EUGENE AKERS of Ironton, 11 a.m., Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery.

DEBRA ANN LEWIS CADE of Ironton, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Slab Fork Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio.

JIMMIE R. LANE II “J.R.” of Huntington, 7:30 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.

TOMMY LEE MAYS of Ironton, 3 p.m., Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; Slab Fork Cemetery.

ELOISE NIBERT of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., 11 a.m., Faith Gospel Church, Gallipolis Ferry; Beale Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va.

LARRY ALLEN WILSON of Proctorville, Ohio, 3 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

