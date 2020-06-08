Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
BERT DAVID FOWLER of Huntington, 11 a.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A procession leaves at 10:30 a.m. from Reger Funeral Home .
GEORGE CLEMENT HAY of Barboursville, noon, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
ANNA LAURA JUSTICE of Ashland, 2 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel.
KENNIE SCOTT NEFF of Huntington, 1 p.m., Beard Mortuary; Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio.
ROY “ED” SANDERS of Branchland, W.Va., 2 p.m., Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne.