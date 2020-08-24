Essential reporting in volatile times.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

JAMIE NICHOLE HARDY ADAMSON of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; Edison Cemetery.

JOHNNIE BAILEY of Lenore, W.Va., 1 p.m., Trace Church of God, Dingess, W.Va.; Meade Cemetery, Dingess.

LARRY GENE CARRICO of Kitts Hill, Ohio, graveside service, 11 a.m., Bald Knob Cemetery, Kitts Hill.

STEVEN CHAPMAN of Chesapeake, Ohio, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.

NORMA L. GWINN of Sarah Ann, W.Va., graveside service 11 a.m., Highland Memory Gardens.

ALLEN DENNIS LOWRY of Birmingham, Ala., formerly of Huntington, 1 p.m., Beard Mortuary; Ridgelawn Memorial Park.

LAWRENCE KELLY NOEL of Huntington, 8 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary.

MARION A. ROBINSON III of Henderson, W.Va., 11 a.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

