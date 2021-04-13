For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
MIKE CHATFIELD of Ashland, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery.
GERALDINE HACKWORTH HANKINS of Ironton, 11 a.m. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.
MARGARET L. NANCE of Ironton, graveside service 2 p.m. Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.
JAMES ROBERT TONEY JR. of Sissonville, W.Va., Celebration of Life 1 p.m., Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.