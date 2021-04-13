The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

MIKE CHATFIELD of Ashland, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery.

GERALDINE HACKWORTH HANKINS of Ironton, 11 a.m. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.

MARGARET L. NANCE of Ironton, graveside service 2 p.m. Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.

JAMES ROBERT TONEY JR. of Sissonville, W.Va., Celebration of Life 1 p.m., Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.

