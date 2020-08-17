For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
RONALD FRANKLIN CAVENDER SR., of Salt Rock, 2:30 p.m., Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton.
ELVA JEAN FERGUSON of Proctorville, Ohio, 11 a.m., Beard Mortuary, Huntington.
ETHEL L. FOWLER of Chesapeake, Ohio, graveside service 11 a.m., Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.
ALFRED “LEE” GREENE of Ironton, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.
CHARLEY PHELPS of Wayne, noon, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; Price Mills Cemetery.
CLOVIS ALDEN RAY of Ona, 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Forest Memorial Park.