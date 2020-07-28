Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
MARJORIE DAWN “SUE” CAZAD of Huntington, Celebration of Life, 3 p.m., Lighthouse Baptist Church.
JAMES KEVIN COLE of Ironton, 11 a.m., Catlettsburg (Ky.) Harvest Church of God; Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova.
JOHN PATRICK MILLER JR. of Williamson, W.Va., 1 p.m., Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va.
DELORIS ANN HOLLEY SALMONS of West Hamlin, W.Va., 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin.