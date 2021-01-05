For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
BRENDA G. ADKINS of Huntington, graveside service 2 p.m. Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock.
ELEANOR J. ADKINS of Huntington, graveside services 10 a.m., Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington.
JIMMY MORGAN BAILEY of Huntington, graveside service 10 a.m., Dock’s Creek Cemetery.
JACQUELINE JO COBURN of Ashland, 3 p.m., Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland.
DELORIS L. HAYNER of Willow Wood, Ohio, 1 p.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville.
DANNIE LEE LOVEJOY of Spurlockville, W.Va., noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; Rakes Cemetery, Harts, W.Va.
DONALD EDGAR MEADOWS of Huntington, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
JOHN COY MEADOWS of Barboursville, 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
DOLLIE E. MIIHLBACH of Henderson, W.Va., graveside service 1 p.m., Concord Cemetery, Henderson.
WILLIAM EUGENE PINSON of Ashland, graveside service 1 p.m., Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup County.
SHILOH PORTER of Wayne, 1 p.m., Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; Elmwood Cemetery.
THOMAS ODELL WADE of Griffithsville, W.Va., noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; Rakes Cemetery, Harts, W.Va.
LONZO “BILL” WELLS of McConnell, W.Va., formerly Logan, W.Va., 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.
LARRY ALAN ZIMMERMAN of Proctorville, Ohio, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville; Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.