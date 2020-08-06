Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
WILLIAM K. ADKINS of Chesapeake, Ohio, 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington.
CEVA SUE McCOMAS BAKER of Branchland, W.Va., 1 p.m., McClarity Baptist Church, Branchland; Sanders Cemetery.
BOBBY LEE BYRD of Hamlin, W.Va., graveside service 11 a.m., Harvey’s Creek Cemetery, Hamlin, W.Va.
MARY JOAN GUE of Barboursville, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
DORIS JEAN HOLBROOK of Huntington, graveside services 11:30 a.m., White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville.
TEDDY JOE HOOSIER of Crown, W.Va., 1 p.m., Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.
GLENNA JEAN KOUNS of Ironton, graveside service 11 a.m., Community Cemetery.
CHARLES BRADFORD ROACH of Ironton, graveside service 9:30 a.m., Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.
JOHN L. SELLARDS of Huntington, graveside services 2 p.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
GROVIE MAE RICE TAYLOR of Point Pleasant, W.Va., graveside services, noon, Yauger Cemetery, Leon, W.Va.