For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
GLENN WATKINS AKINS JR., of Salt Rock, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
JUDY BAYS of Huntington, graveside funeral rites 11 a.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
GEORGE THOMAS BROWN of Sidney, Ky., 2 p.m., Belfry, (Ky.) Freewill Baptist Church.
DALE EUGENE DAVIS of Huntington, graveside service 1 p.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens livestreamed at https://www.hensonandkitchen.com/live-stream.
FRED DILLARD of Williamson, W.Va., noon, Christ Temple Church, Williamson; Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va.
JERRY DUANE EDWARDS of South Point, Ohio, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio.
TONYA GAYLE ELLISON of South Point, Ohio, memorial service 2 p.m., Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio.
SHARON LOUISE JENKINS of Ironton, graveside service 1 p.m., Sugar Creek Cemetery, Ironton. Procession will line up at 12:30 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton.
MICHAEL GLENN KIRBY of Proctorville, Ohio, noon, Grace Gospel Church, Huntington; Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne County.
RONALD TONTA LEFFINGWELL of Proctorville, Ohio, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens.
AILETA JUNE GILLIAM PRESTON of Kenova, graveside services 1 p.m., Spring Valley Memory Gardens.
ROBERT AARON STEPHENS of Wayne, 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; Stephens Cemetery, Wayne.
JAMES HOBART TACKETT of Accoville, W.Va., 1 p.m., Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.