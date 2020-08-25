For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
JIMMY LEE COCHRAN of Ranger, W.Va., visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
TIMOTHY EUGENE COLLINS of Ironton, graveside service noon, Woodland Cemetery.
OLIVER VERNON DUTY of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly of Ranger, W.Va., military graveside rites 11 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va.
JERRY WAYNE GILLISPIE JR., of Griffithsville, W.Va., 2 p.m., t Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
BARBARA E. VANCE of South Point, Ohio, graveside service, noon, Sugarcreek Cemetery, Ironton.