Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
LINDA HAYTON FANNIN BRANHAM BOYLES of Webbville formerly Catlettsburg, Ky., Celebration of Life 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel;Freedom Tabernacle Cemetery, Webbville, Ky.
SILAS LEE DEAN of Huntington, noon, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; Spring Valley Memory Gardens.
JOANNE FILLINGER of Gallipolis, Ohio, 6:30 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis.
STACEY LYNN FLEEMAN of Huntington, noon, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
LELIA ANNE GAMBILL of Ironton, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Sugar Creek Cemetery.
BRENDA WOODS HUSSELL of Hartford, W.Va., graveside service 11 a.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
CARL EDWARD KITTLE of Summit, Ky., private family service 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 14th Street Chapel; Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. The service will be livestreamed at www.steenfuneralhome.com.
FLOYD PERRY of Wayne, noon, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; Stephens Cemetery.
SHARON KAY EPLIN RICE of Huntington, memorial service 2 p.m., River Cities Community Church, Huntington.
GYPSY JANE SPURLOCK of Ona, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Spurlock-Parrish Cemetery, Ona.
LINDA LEE NANCE SUITER of Coal Grove, Ohio, 2 p.m., Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; Zoar Cemetery, Coal Grove.
JOSIE CLARA BURNS TRIPLETT of Branchland, W.Va., graveside service 2 p.m., Burns Family Cemetery, East Lynn.