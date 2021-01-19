For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
NEELY ASBURY of Huntington, graveside service 11 a.m., Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance.
GLADYS MAE BROOKS of Barboursville, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock.
DENNIS EMEKA CHUKWUEMEKA of Huntington, memorial service 12:05 pm. St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Huntington.
CHARLEE FRANCES EDWARDS DOBEY of Huntington, 1 p.m., Lewis Memorial Baptist Church; Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington.
THOMAS MICHAEL HAYDEN of Proctorville, Ohio, military graveside service noon, Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va.
EDWARD CLAY HEDRICK of Huntington, 2 p.m., Beard Mortuary; Oaklawn Cemetery.
RONALD FRANKLIN KELLY of Ona, graveside service 11 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va.
TAMRA STEELE of Detroit, Mich., formerly of Huntington, memorial service, 6 p.m., Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
RAY CURTIS WARD of Kenova, 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel; Ward Family Cemetery.
MILDRED KAREN DEAN WILSON of Newark, Del., formerly of Huntington, 11 a.m., Beard Mortuary; Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.