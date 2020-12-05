For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
WILLIAM BOYD BAILEY of Prichard, visitation from 1 to 3 p.m., Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Private family funeral will follow.
LINDA KAY CARTER BIAS of Huntington, 1 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.
PATRICIA ANN STOWASSER CLAGG of Glenwood, graveside services 1 p.m., Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton.
DELLA MAE WHITE DEPRIEST of Pedro, Ohio, 2 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton.
SUSAN D. LITTLE of Ironton, noon, Mamre Baptist Church, Kitts Hill, Ohio; Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.
CHRISTOPHER RAY MARTIN of Proctorville, Ohio, visitation 6 to 8 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.
DOLCIE MARIE PECK of St. Peters, Mo., graveside 11 a.m., Ridgelawn Memorial Park.
JOHN CAUDILL of Mallory, W.Va., 1 p.m., Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; Whitt Cemetery, Saw Mill, W.Va.