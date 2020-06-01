Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
Billy Joe Arnold of Huntington, 7 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary; Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Harry David Billups of Richmond, Ky., 2 p.m., Rollins Funeral Home; Dock’s Creek Cemetery.
Marvin W. Black of Ironton, St. Joseph Catholic Church; Woodland Cemetery.
Frederick Hartman Harris of Huntington, noon, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary.
Jacquelyn Lynn Hughes Franklin Cemetery.
George Allen Jeffers of Ashton, W.Va., 4 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
Daniel Allen Martin of Proctorville, Ohio, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
Mary Margaret Slone of Ashland, 11 a.m., Bellefonte Memorial Gardens.
Richard L. Strosnider formerly of Ashland, 11 a.m., Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; Ashland Cemetery.