For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

VIRGIL EUGENE JARRELL of Huntington, 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington.

DARRELL KENT “BO” MITCHELL of Huntington, noon, Chapman’s Mortuary; Nease Cemetery, Skyview Drive, Huntington.

MARY ELIZABETH POLING, formerly of Logan, W.Va., 1 p.m. Chapel of Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va.

JOHN SHAFER of Ironton, graveside service 1 p.m., Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

MABEL C. TUFTS of Catlettsburg, Ky., 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; Rose Hill Burial Park.

NANCY MARGARET NAPIER WALLACE of Wayne, graveside service 1 p.m. Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne.

