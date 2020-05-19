Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
BETTY JEAN CARTER of Milton, private services, noon, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock.
ELLA MAE CARTER of Milton, 3 p.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
REV. RALPH EUGENE CAZAD of Barboursville, private services 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock.
FLORENCE SHORT of Chesapeake, Ohio, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens.
DIANNA LYNN SMITH of Barboursville, visitation 6 to 8 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; please respect social distancing.