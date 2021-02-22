Due to inclement weather, some services might be postponed. Check with the funeral home before heading out.
For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
VERNA ELLIS of Proctorville, Ohio, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio.
JERRY MAX HENDERSON of South Point, Ohio, graveside service 11 a.m., Miller (Ohio) Cemetery.
SCOTTIE PAUL McGRAW of Pecks Mill, W.Va., 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.
ESTHER LOUISE PERRY of Ona, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va.; Enon Cemetery.
ROCKFORD VARNEY PERRY SR. of Chesapeake, Ohio, 2 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary; Spring Hill Cemetery.