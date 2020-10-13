For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
WILLIAM BRUMFIELD of Rawl, W.Va., 1 p.m., Neeley Branch United Baptist Church, Marrowbone Creek, W.Va.; Newsome Ridge Cemetery, Naugatuck, W.Va.
DOREEN MCCALLISTER of South Point, Ohio, 1 p.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville.
LONNIE E. MILLER of Prichard, graveside service 1 p.m., Sloas Cemetery, Lucasville, Ohio.
JOHN DAVID SAVAGE of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; Rose Hill Burial Park.
STEVEN WOLFORD of Gilbert, W.Va., gathering of friends and family noon to 3 p.m., Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
CARL LEE WRAY of Crown City, Ohio, 2 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; Bethel Cemetery.