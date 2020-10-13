Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

WILLIAM BRUMFIELD of Rawl, W.Va., 1 p.m., Neeley Branch United Baptist Church, Marrowbone Creek, W.Va.; Newsome Ridge Cemetery, Naugatuck, W.Va.

DOREEN MCCALLISTER of South Point, Ohio, 1 p.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville.

LONNIE E. MILLER of Prichard, graveside service 1 p.m., Sloas Cemetery, Lucasville, Ohio.

JOHN DAVID SAVAGE of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; Rose Hill Burial Park.

STEVEN WOLFORD of Gilbert, W.Va., gathering of friends and family noon to 3 p.m., Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.

CARL LEE WRAY of Crown City, Ohio, 2 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; Bethel Cemetery.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.