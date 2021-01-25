For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
WILLIAM ASBURY of Barboursville, 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; Community Memorial Gardens.
KATHY LOU BAIZE of Varney, W.Va., 1 p.m., Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.; Mountain View Memory Gardens.
WILLIAM HENRY CHAFFIN of Prichard, graveside services 1 p.m., Spring Valley Memorial Gardens.
BARBARA C. DUNN of Huntington, 3 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary.
DONALD ELSWORTH HENDERSON of Dover, Fla., formerly of Huntington, 1 p.m., Lewis Memorial Baptist Church; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
LUCILE RAY JOHNSON of Milton, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
ANNA ELEANOR IRONS LEWIS of Stockbridge, Ga., 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Kenova; Dock’s Creek Cemetery.
GEORGETA FRANCIS MULLINS of Crooked Creek, W.Va., graveside service 2 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.
STEVEN RAY WILSON of Ironton, graveside service 1 p.m., Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.