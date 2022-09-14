FORT GAY — Tolsia High School’s cheerleaders are tumbling, jumping and flying through the new cheer season, preparing to return to competitions this November.
Tolsia High cheerleading coaches Taylor Ward and Krystal Keene said the team is back together and taking this year to not only improve their skills on the mat, but also to learn to work together after years of COVID-19 changed what cheer season looks like for students.
“We have some cheerleaders who haven’t done this since 2019, or some even at all,” Ward said.
“So we basically have a whole new group of girls who haven’t cheered at all or hasn’t cheered since youth league and we have really tried to just form and mesh them together. That’s what we’re doing, and also of course working on their tumbling, and sidelines and stunts.”
The team was not able to compete in regional competitions last year, which Keene said was the first time Tolsia has not participated. Now, members are working hard to bring their best to the regional competition in November and hope to qualify for states.
Maddie Wright, 16, has been cheering since she was 7 years old. Though she took a break once she got to high school, she has been enjoying being back in front of the crowd at football games and is looking forward to competition.
Wright said the team is working hard to improve their skills and routines, and they are excited to show off what they can do as the year goes on.
“We work really hard for what we want and things we want to get better at. We really work for it,” she said.
“So I’m looking forward to competition the most because this is — we’re putting Tolsia back on the map.”
Lexi Damron, 16, has some history cheering for the school’s basketball team, but said this is the first time she has fully committed to a team sport.
Damron said in addition to performing well at competition, she also wants to improve some of her own skills.
“I want to get my back handspring perfect and start working on my tuck after that,” she said. “And whenever we go to competition, I hope we all hit our stunts, it looks good and jaws drop.”
Keene said they want the team to feel like family, and they are working to make sure the girls know she and Ward are there to be a helping hand and someone who will listen when they need it.
“Our program, we want it to work more like we help them out on a personal level, too,” she said. “The cheering — it’s of course also about their athletic ability, but we want them to feel like they can come to us with anything.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.