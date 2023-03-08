The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SETH — Tolsia’s Parker Watts scored 20 points on March 1, helping the Rebels move past the Sherman Tide in front of a rambunctious crowd at Sherman High School during the Class A Region IV Section 1 semifinals.

“We had a chip on our shoulder,” said Tolsia’s coach Brian Stacy. “Our effort on our press in the first half was real good. We got into a little bit of foul trouble, but we knew coming in that we may get in foul trouble, that’s why we dropped out of it in the second half. We didn’t get a lot of steals, but we took them out of their flow.”

