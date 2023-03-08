SETH — Tolsia’s Parker Watts scored 20 points on March 1, helping the Rebels move past the Sherman Tide in front of a rambunctious crowd at Sherman High School during the Class A Region IV Section 1 semifinals.
“We had a chip on our shoulder,” said Tolsia’s coach Brian Stacy. “Our effort on our press in the first half was real good. We got into a little bit of foul trouble, but we knew coming in that we may get in foul trouble, that’s why we dropped out of it in the second half. We didn’t get a lot of steals, but we took them out of their flow.”
Sherman’s Luke Tagliente netted a three for the game’s first basket, but Tolsia went on a scoring run in response.
Sherman’s AJ Skeens eventually drained a mid-range shot to end the run, but The Rebels led 11-7 entering the second quarter.
Tolsia started the second stanza on an 8-2 run, causing the Tide to burn a timeout.
Ben Clayton’s made three would later extend the Rebel’s lead to 11.
Tolsia entered halftime leading 30-22.
The Rebels started the third quarter on a strong note, but Sherman went on a third-quarter run that cut their deficit to four points.
Tolsia ultimately hit the final quarter of regulation with a 40-34 lead. The Rebels again started strong during the final stanza, only for Sherman to go on another late-quarter run.
Sherman’s Trey Lester secured a layup with three seconds left in regulation, to tie the game at 48.
The Tide proceeded to force a turnover on Tolsia’s next possession. They were able to get a shot off at the buzzer, but it rimmed out to force overtime.
Neither team could find the basket at the start of the first overtime, but Skeens’ made three with around a minute and 30 seconds left in the period started the scoring affair, and provided Sherman with their first lead since the first quarter.
With around 40 seconds left, Tolsia’s Evan Ball nailed a corner three to create another draw, and ultimately force another overtime.
Tolsia was able to score first and control the tempo during the second overtime period, which allowed them to escape Sherman High School with a narrow 59-57 victory.
Stacy praised Watts’ performance.
“When he gets hot, we’re going to feed him the ball,” Stacy said.
“He shot some real nice shots, he’s the kind of kid that you’ve got to let him shoot,” concluded Stacy.
