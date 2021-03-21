INDIANAPOLIS — Between Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s 2-3 zone and junior guard Buddy Boeheim’s sharpshooting exploits, the Orange was able to put the squeeze on West Virginia’s Sweet 16 aspirations on Sunday.
The third-seeded Mountaineers shot just 37.1%, and despite overcoming a 14-point first-half hole and taking the lead in the second half, they couldn’t outdo the Boeheim father-and-son combination as the 11th-seeded Orange used a 14-3 run down the stretch to register a 75-72 win in an NCAA Tournament second-round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The win sent Syracuse to the Sweet 16, where it awaited the winner of 10th-seeded Rutgers and second-seeded Houston. The loss ended West Virginia’s season at 19-10.
WVU junior guard Sean McNeil’s third consecutive 3-pointer with 9:47 remaining gave the Mountaineers their first and, as it would turn out, only lead at 53-52. But over the next 7:28 of game time, Syracuse regathered and embarked on an 18-6 run to regain control. By the time West Virginia recovered, it was too late.
Though the Mountaineers made improvements across the board as the season progressed, WVU never quite solidified its defense, especially in terms of stopping drives to the basket and overcoming ball screens. Almost fittingly, a span of defensive lapses with the game hanging in the balance proved to be the team’s ultimate undoing.
“Did a pretty good job getting back in the game and then we took a lead and we kept switching (on ball screens) when we shouldn’t have switched,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “We needed to keep the same guy, same defender on [Buddy Boeheim]. We kept switching, I kept staying, ‘Stop switching’ and we still kept switching.”
WVU struggled in half-court sets against the Orange’s 2-3 and that was the case from the jump, as the Mountaineers fell in an immediate 11-2 hole and trailed by as many as 14 on three different occasions in the first half. Yet, by the end, the Mountaineers had flipped most statistical categories in their favor, outscoring Syracuse 21-4 off of turnovers, 14-4 in second-chance points, 26-20 in the paint and rolling up a 41-29 rebounding advantage.
But, as it had come down to so many times before in West Virginia’s season, it was all about shooting percentage. The Orange (18-9) knocked down 51.9% (27 for 52) of their shots and hit 14 3-pointers compared to WVU’s 11. In a game decided by two points, those extra three 3-pointers loomed large.
In the middle of all of that was Buddy Boeheim, who hit 6 for 13 from 3-point range and scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half.
“We switched when we shouldn’t have switched — plain and simple,” Huggins said. “We wanted size on Buddy and we switched size off of him and he shot it over top of us. He couldn’t do that when he had length on him. We bothered him when we had length on him. I don’t know why they switched, but we kept switching. We switched three times when we shouldn’t have switched.”
After falling down by 11 at 70-59 with 2:19 to go, WVU made one final, desperate run, going on a 9-2 run to close to within four at 72-68 with 41 seconds left. Senior guard Taz Sherman answered two Boeheim free throws with a layup, making the score 74-70 with 14 seconds left. Syracuse’s Joseph Girard missed the front end of an ensuing one-and-one, leading to a Gabe Osabuohien lay-in with just over four seconds left, bringing the Mountaineers to within two.
After a jump ball tie-up kept possession with Syracuse, WVU’s Kedrian Johnson collided with Buddy Boeheim on an inbound pass, resulting on a foul on Johnson. Boeheim hit the front end of a one-and-one but missed the second, but in gathering an outlet pass and trying to split two defenders before heaving a half-court desperation shot, West Virginia point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride traveled with 0.2 seconds remaining, ending the drama.
For most of the first half, the Mountaineers couldn’t have looked more befuddled by Syracuse’s vaunted zone. Just finding shots, much less making them, was a chore as WVU was coaxed into 11 turnovers. The Mountaineers shot just 32.1% (9 for 28) and committed 11 of their 14 turnovers as they fell into a hole so deep it took nearly the rest of the game and the rest of the team’s energy to dig out of it.
The Mountaineers worked an appropriate offense against the zone, passing the ball to the middle in an attempt to flatten it while looking for shooters close to the rim or around the perimeter. But WVU couldn’t convert inside and misfired on too many passes to ever find an early rhythm.
“I think we ran what we needed to run, we just didn’t score it,” Huggins said. “How many shots inside 3 or 4 feet did we miss to start the game? They had a lot to do with that, but you catching it going at the basket from three or four feet, we ought to make one. We didn’t make any.”
Meanwhile, as West Virginia largely took Buddy Boeheim out of the game, holding him to three points before the break, Girard picked up the slack hitting four 3-pointers and scoring all 12 of his points in the first half. Slowly but surely, however, the Mountaineers finally began to find their footing as junior guard McNeil heated up and WVU began getting to the foul line. West Virginia ended the half on a 13-5 run, closing the gap to 35-29. That six-point deficit was much better than it could have been, or probably should have been.
McNeil nearly outdueled Buddy Boeheim, finishing with 23 points and hitting 7 of 13 3-point attempts. Emmitt Matthews had 14 points for the Mountaineers with McBride and Sherman each adding 11.
Marek Dolezaj and Quincy Guerrier each had 12 for the Orange.