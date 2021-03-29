With West Virginia putting on pads for the first time in 2021 on Monday, a sense of getting down to business came along with it.
At least it did to WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley.
“To me, this is the real day one,” Lesley said during a Zoom media conference after Monday’s practice. “This is where you really start and when you put pads on mentalities change and approaches change by individuals so you find out who is willing to be as physical as you want your whole group to be.”
Last season, physicality — especially on the defensive side of the ball — certainly wasn’t lacking when it came to the Mountaineers.
By now, WVU’s meteoric rise in terms of national defensive rankings is well documented. The Mountaineers finished fourth in total defense (291.4 yards allowed per game) and first against the pass (159.6 yards per game) among a bevy of other impressive statistics.
Lesley, then serving as co-defensive coordinator, was certainly a key piece in building a unit that stood out as one of the strongest in the country last year. Now with the defense solely his show after Jahmile Addae, who served as the other co-defensive coordinator a year ago, accepted a job at Georgia, how does Lesley begin to engineer a suitable encore?
Well, for starters, don’t overthink things.
“Football is a simple game complicated by humans,” Lesley stated.
It might be easy to say such things coming off such a successful season. Yet in elaborating on what worked so well last season and on the plan for continuing to build in the right direction this season, there is some simplicity in the process.
“The biggest thing you have to look back on is you have to focus on the negative and forget the positive,” Lesley said. “To be honest with you, the positive was that we played extremely hard. I think one of the big reasons for our success was not necessarily what we were doing, it was how we were doing it. So that’s got to continue.”
Lesley and a retooled defensive staff are also being forced to continue to adapt to players coming and going. On Monday, it was announced that cornerback David Vincent-Okoli was no longer with the team. The former four-star recruit was the third defensive back to transfer out of the program since the end of last season, joining senior cornerback Dreshun Miller, who has since landed at Auburn, and sophomore spear Tykee Smith.
While Lesley didn’t speak specifically on Vincent-Okoli on Monday, he continued to hammer home the goal of positional versatility that head coach Neal Brown set at the beginning of spring practice. Lesley also said that bending game plans around the players and not the opponent is a major key for this team as well.
“You always have to be complementary to your personnel,” Lesley said. “I think bad coaching is asking guys to do something they can’t do because it works on a whiteboard or a piece of paper. Everything works on a whiteboard. Everything works when you draw it up.
“A simple example is if a guy can’t play man, you can’t ask him to play man. If you do, that makes you a bad coach because then you’re not allowing that kid to be successful.”
While Lesley said the points of emphasis, especially in the spring, don’t include worrying about opposing offenses quite yet, Lesley said the everyday process in the spring should help take care of the weekends in the fall.
“The thing that we’re doing, just really not trying to stay ahead of anybody or worrying about what everybody in our league is working on, let’s just focus on what we’re bad at,” Lesley said. “Obviously, there’s a reason we were bad at it, we’ve got to find a way to get better at it fundamentally or how we were doing things, or there’s a schematic change that has to take place. Then let’s look at that and let’s do something that our personnel allows us to do. We just don’t go around and say, ‘Well, because the Chiefs are doing it or because the Patriots are doing it or because Alabama is doing it, let’s look at that.’ Well, I mean, their personnel is quite a bit different than ours. We’re not going to make wholesale changes worrying about people catching up with it.”