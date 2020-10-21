LOGAN — Tractor Supply store locations throughout West Virginia have activated broadband hotspots in the parking lots.
At an event Thursday, Oct. 15, Chris Vanfosson, Tractor Supply district manager for West Virginia, detailed the project’s initiative in expanding broadband to rural parts of the nation in connection with the launch of the new Tractor Supply app.
“We decided the fastest way to roll out broadband to rural customers is setting up free public WiFi in parking lots at select Tractor Supply stores,” Vanfosson said. “The plan is to roll out more in the near future. Here in Logan, and at 22 other stores in West Virginia, people can come to our parking lots during normal business hours and connect to the internet for free. This will allow our neighbors to connect for distance learning and connect with doctors, co-workers, business colleagues and families. This is a big first step, and we are proud to be able to help our neighbors in Logan and across West Virginia be better connected.”
The project, which is part of the American Connection Project Broadband Coalition — a partnership among Tractor Supply, Microsoft, Land O’Lakes and more than 100 other organizations — is billed as a short-term solution for providing fast internet for those in need of access for school work, telehealth appointments, business and connecting with friends and family during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five of the state’s 28 Tractor Supply stores — Glen Dale, Keyser, Kingwood, Ronceverte and Spencer — are pending upgrades and will not yet be participating in the project. Speeds from the hotspots range from six to 50 megabytes per second depending on store location.
In addition to the American Connection Project Broadband Coalition, the project was also developed in cooperation with Microsoft’s national Airband Initiative, which carries a mission statement of “eliminating the U.S. rural broadband gap.”
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is seeking re-election against Democrat and Beckley-based lawyer Sam Petsonk, describes the project as a “bridge” until better broadband internet access is made accessible throughout the Mountain State.
“We know that West Virginia has a great deal of need for high-speed internet, for 5G, for the technologies, the infrastructure, for us to advance into the future,” Morrisey said. “So when you have a chance to partner up and to have the kind of good corporate citizen citizenship that we’ve seen today, we know that Tractor Supply is announcing that 23 of its stores can have access to free WiFi — high-speed internet — that’s going to help so many communities across our great state.”
The free hotspot is available during Tractor Supply’s normal operating hours, which at the Logan store is from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. Users of the hotspot will be required to accept a user agreement, and streaming will be inaccessible.
Because the networks are public, participants utilizing the hotspots are urged to exercise routine precautions, such as avoiding accessing bank records, conducting financial transactions and avoiding unfamiliar links that may contain malware. Additionally, users should make sure web addresses begin with https:// to verify a secure connection.