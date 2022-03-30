ROCK CREEK — A traffic stop in the Rock Creek area of Boone County by a West Virginia State Trooper led to an arrest and multiple charges for a Foster man.
Robert Shane Parrish, 46, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, prohibited person, driving while revoked, defective equipment and failure to produce operators on March 4, according to a report prepared by Trooper M.R. Miller.
According to the criminal complaint, Lt. A.R. Perdue observed a red Ford Mustang exit the Family Dollar store at Rock Creek; he identified the driver as the accused and knew his operators was revoked.
The officer also observed a broken headlight “held together with duct tape,” prompting Perdue to execute a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
The report further states that after the officer made contact with the accused, he observed him, “attempting to hide a glass pipe with white residue consistent with smoking methamphetamine and the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.”
The officer contacted Trooper Miller to assist in a search of the vehicle and the officers located a bag containing two firearms behind the drivers seat of the vehicle, according to the report.
The report also states that the officers found a case containing four separate plastic bags containing a white/brown crystalized substance that the accused identified as methamphetamine, one small plastic bag of marijuana, one bag containing half of a Xanax bar, one clonazepam pill and one half of a Subutex pill.
Additionally, the complaint states that officers located a large, orange pill bottle that was modified with two glass pipes attached that the accused advised that he used to smoke methamphetamine.
Upon a check with the WVSP Communications Center, officers confirmed that the accused’s drivers license was revoked.
The report stated that the accused communicated to officers that he routinely used methamphetamine and had become addicted to it.
As of print deadline, Parrish was not held at Southwestern Regional Jail and bond information was unavailable.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.
