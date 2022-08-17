The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Robert Shane Parrish

FOSTER — A Foster man faces a drug charge after a traffic stop in the Foster area of Boone County on July 27.

Robert Shane Parrish, 46, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver.

Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.

