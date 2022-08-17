FOSTER — A Foster man faces a drug charge after a traffic stop in the Foster area of Boone County on July 27.
Robert Shane Parrish, 46, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver.
Senior West Virginia State Trooper A.R. Workman wrote in a criminal complaint that he observed a Saturn Vue traveling west on Route 3 with a defective exhaust and, after running a check on the license plate, learned that the plate belonged to a 1995 Ford Mustang, registered to the accused.
The report states that the officer approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and observed a passenger in the car.
The officer learned through a check on the passenger’s license that she had an active warrant and a suspended license for unpaid citations. She was placed under arrest.
The complaint states that Workman asked the accused for permission to search the vehicle, which was granted.
The trooper reported finding 23 grams of a white, granular substance believed to be methamphetamine, a plastic bag containing 14 smaller plastic bags and one digital scale.
According to the criminal complaint, the items were found in a can behind the driver’s seat; the bottom of the can unscrewed, revealing a hidden compartment.
According to the complaint, the accused said in a recorded statement that he picked up the white granular substance that day and that the passenger had no knowledge of it being in the car. The report states that he also told the officer he had been selling methamphetamine for approximately one year.
As of press time, Parrish was held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $60,000 bond.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.