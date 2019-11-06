DANVILLE — A traffic stop for a registration violation led to possession charges for two men who were traveling in Danville on Oct. 29.
In an incident report, Boone County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chad Barker wrote he noticed that a Chevrolet truck pulling a trailer did not have a registration plate on the trailer.
Barker stopped the truck for a registration violation near the intersection of Price Branch Drive and Ventrue Drive.
Barker made contact with the driver, Dennis Lee Eldridge, and asked for his license, vehicle registration and insurance to which Eldridge allegedly replied, “I don’t have any of it.”
The report stated that Barker noticed a water bong in the front seat, which is a device used for smoking marijuana.
Barker removed Eldridge and the passenger, James Edward Bias II, from the vehicle. A warrant check revealed an active breaking-and-entering felony warrant on Bias.
Both men were then placed in handcuffs at this point, according to the report.
Upon searching the driver, Barker said, he found a small bag of a crystal-like powder that appeared to be methamphetamine in the watch pocket of his jeans and a metal container with several hydrocodone pills in his right front pants pocket.
The report states that upon searching the vehicle, Barker found a large amount of counterfeit $20 bills above the driver’s sun visor, a loaded semi-automatic Taurus handgun concealed between the seats of the vehicle and a quart-sized Mason jar filled with marijuana under the passenger’s seat. Additionally, a set of black digital scales was located in the pocket of the driver’s side door.
Lastly, a McDonalds’s cup was found in the cup holder on the passenger’s side had marijuana floating in the drink, according to the report.
Both men denied ownership of the jar filled with marijuana.
Eldridge, 26, of Danville, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver schedule II controlled substance.
Bias II, 40, of Bim, was charged with possession with intent to deliver schedule I controlled substance.
Eldridge is held at the Southwestern Regional Jail on $60,000 cash/surety bond and Bias II is held on a $50,000 property/surety bond.
