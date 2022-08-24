CHARLESTON — A special scholarship sweepstakes is planned to commemorate the 20th anniversary of West Virginia’s SMART529 College Savings Plan, according to State Treasurer Riley Moore.
West Virginia families can visit www.wvtreasury.com/20years to enter their children age 14 and younger to win one of three $20,000 SMART529 scholarships, which will be randomly awarded to one child each month from October through December.
To be eligible:
The child must be 14 years old or younger as of Aug. 10, 2022.
Entries must be completed by a parent or legal guardian.
The child and the parent/legal guardian must be residents of West Virginia.
Only one entry per eligible child permitted.
Multiple children in a household can be entered to win.
“In addition to celebrating 20 years of the SMART529 plan, we hope this contest inspires children and parents to start thinking ahead and planning for their educational futures,” Moore said. “That’s why we’re targeting kids from age 14 and under for this sweepstakes, because we want them and their families to start thinking early about their future education plans. Research shows that children with even a small amount of college savings are 2.5 times more likely to graduate from college, and we hope this contest inspires families to learn about the SMART529 plan and open an account today. We can’t say it enough: It’s never too early to start saving for your child’s future.”
The West Virginia Legislature passed the West Virginia College Prepaid Tuition and Savings Program Act in 2001 to allow the State Treasurer’s Office to begin offering college education savings plans under Section 529 of Internal Revenue Code.
On March 1, 2002, the program’s board of trustees and Hartford Funds signed a management agreement officially launching West Virginia’s SMART529 College Savings Plan to the public.
Since then, the SMART529 College Savings Plan has grown to nearly $3 billion in assets under management, with more than 37,600 accounts held by West Virginia residents, with tens of thousands more accounts held by individuals nationwide.
Accounts can be opened for as little as $1, and the Bright Babies program has helped more than 4,800 West Virginia infants to receive $100 for an account opened before their first birthday.
Last year, Moore announced the launch of the READYSAVE 529 mobile app to help individuals manage their accounts from the convenience of their smartphones.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.