Fans who have missed softball can get their fill this week at Boyd County’s Tri-State Showcase Thursday through Saturday.
Games begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with Coal Grove taking on Fleming County, followed at 7 p.m. by Huntington High vs. Greenup County. Both games are scheduled for Boyd County’s new complex.
On Friday, the host Lions play Rowan County at 5 p.m, with Cabell Midland playing Fleming County at 5:30 p.m., Lincoln County (West Virginia) battling Frederick Douglass at 7 p.m., and Boyle County taking on St. Albans at 9 p.m., all at Boyd County’s new complex. Also on Friday, Huntington High is slated to play Fleming County at 7 p.m. at Boyd County’s old complex.
Also on Friday at Ashland, Nitro plays Johnson Central at 6 p.m., then takes on Ashland at 8 p.m. At Russell, the host Red Devils are to play Ironton at 5 p.m. followed at 7 p.m. by Greenup County vs. Scott. At Raceland, Spring Valley is set to play Gallia Academy at 5:15 p.m., with then host Rams taking on Lincoln County (Kentucky) at 7 p.m., followed by a 9 p.m. game featuring Spring Valley and Wheelersburg.
On Saturday at Boyd County’s new complex, at 10 a.m. Rowan County plays Mercer County, and Huntington High takes on Johnson Central. At noon, Boyd County plays Corbin, which will play Rowan County at 2 p.m. Also at 2 p.m. South Point plays Lincoln County (West Virginia), followed at 4 p.m. by Boyd County vs. Mercer County, and Coal Grove vs. Scott. At the old Boyd County complex, Lincoln County (West Virginia) plays Johnson Central at noon. At 6 p.m., Huntington High plays Coal Grove.
On Saturday at Ashland, the Kittens play Lincoln County (Kentucky) at 10 a.m., Wheelersburg meets Boyle County at noon, Boyle County plays Ashland at 2 p.m., and Lincoln County (Kentucky) takes on Fleming County at 4 p.m. At Russell, the Red Devils play Gallia Academy at 9:30 a.m., followed at noon by St. ALbans vs. Frederick Douglass, which plays Spring Valley at 2 p.m. At 4 p.m. Gallia Academy plays Greenup County, with Spring Valley and Russell playing at 6 p.m.
Saturday at Raceland, the Rams play Cabell Midland at 10 a.m. Ironton takes on Lewis County (Kentucky) at noon. Raceland plays Nitro at 2 pm., then Ironton plays Cabell Midland at 4 p.m.
SCHRECK QUALIFIES FOR NATIONALS: Former Ironton High School girls basketball star Riley Schreck qualified for the National Christian Colleges Athletic Association nationals in track and field in the javelin throw.
Schreck, who plays basketball at Alice Lloyd, flung the javelin 96 feet, 4 inches at the Centre College Invitational. Making the feat more amazing, the meet marked the first time Schreck ever had thrown the javelin.
AMAZING GRACE: Grace Christian’s girls basketball team wrapped up its third straight West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament state title Saturday in a 51-35 triumph over Elk Valley Christian.
The Soldiers senior class went 71-17, 31-3 in conference play, and won their final 25 games against West Virginia Christian school programs.
IRISH SPORTS UPDATE: Huntington St. Joe will not field baseball or softball teams this spring.
Declining enrollment in the wake of COVID-19 and other factors led to not enough available players for either sport. The Irish will, however, field tennis and track teams.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Gallia Academy’s Bailee Young went 6 for 6 with four runs batted in and four runs scored as the Blue Angels pounded 30 hits in a 27-8 victory over South Point in softball.
Eastern-Meigs pitchers Matthew Blanchard and Preston Thorla combined to throw a perfect game in the Eagles 13-0 triumph over South Gallia. Blanchard struck out all nine batters he faced. PikeView basketball player Dylan Blake scored a school-record 43 points in an 81-50 win over Nicholas County.
Independence girls basketball star Emily Suddreth scored 14 points, grabbed 20 rebounds and blocked 19 shots in a 47-26 loss to Westside. Clarksburg Notre Dame’s Jaidyn West, brother of former Marshall and current Louisville player Jarrod West, scored 43 points in a four-overtime victory over Poca.
Two players from James Monroe scored 30 points in a victory over Pocahontas County. Shad Sauvage scored 34 and Eli Allen 30.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Ironton tight end/defensive end Ashton Duncan received scholarship offers from Ohio University and Illinois State.
Spring Valley baseball standout Noah Lemon signed to play at Bluefield State College. Woodrow Wilson basketball player Ben Gilliam committed to Davis & Elkins. Belfry 7-foot-3 center Bol Kuir received an offer from Western Kentucky.
Boyd County and former Huntington St. Joe girls basketball star Laney Whitmore committed to Fairmont State, which also landed gymnast Taylor Openlander of Beckley. She is the daughter of former Marshall kicker Tim Openlander.
Tolsia football player Gavin Meadows earned offers from Muskingum and Concord. Cabell Midland tennis star Kylie Fisher committed to Marshall. Wheelersburg basketball standout Alaina Keeney visited Concordia University.
Wayne County native Isaiah Wellman, son of former Buffalo-Wayne High School and Marshall University football standout Jason Wellman, committed to play baseball at South Georgia State University. Wellman is a lefthanded pitcher at Brunswick (Georgia) High School.
Tolsia girls basketball star Julie Boone signed with West Virginia Tech. Lucasville Valley’s Abbi McKinney signed to run cross country at Shawnee State.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Portsmouth’s baseball team honored Shawnee State’s NAIA national champion men’s basketball team at its game Friday. Wheeling Central seeks two football opponents. The Knights have open dates on Oct. 15 and 16, Oct. 29 and 30, and Nov. 5 and 6.
Wayne won the Wayne County girls middle school basketball championship, beating Ceredo-Kenova 41-36. Marshall County set a Kentucky girls Sweet 16 record by making 17 of 23 shots (73.9 percent) in a victory over Henderson County.
Federal Hocking girls basketball coach Jeremy Tolson resigned. Wheelersburg’s girls and Northwest’s boys won team titles at the Minford Invitational track meet. Magnolia’s Mady Winters became the girls basketball program’s all-time leading scorer and grabbed her 1,000th career rebound.
Russell’s 58-44 victory over Dixie Heights was its first in the Kentucky girls state tournament since 1976.
