WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump arrived at the White House on Monday night after ending his four-day stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., where he was treated for the novel coronavirus.
As he left Walter Reed, Trump gave a thumbs up to reporters and ignored questions about how many White House staffers are sick and whether he is a “superspreader.”
“Thank you very much, everybody,” Trump said, giving a slight wave before heading into his motorcade and taking off for the White House in Marine One.
Shortly before leaving the hospital, Trump tweeted, “Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!!”
His doctor, Sean Conley, told reporters Monday afternoon that the president will be monitored closely at the White House and that the state of his health through the weekend will be the key to his recovery from the coronavirus.
“Though he may not be entirely out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations — and most importantly, his clinical status — support the president’s safe return home,” Conley said.
He described the president as doing well but did not answer several specific questions, including on the timing of Trump’s last negative coronavirus test.
He also said it was unclear when exactly Trump would no longer be contagious, or whether the president would be isolated in the White House residence or be allowed to go to the Oval Office.
The president had played down the threat of the disease, which has killed 209,000 people in the United States, tweeting: “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”
At Monday’s briefing, Conley declined to say when Trump is likely to stop being contagious, although he said it’s possible the president may be able to infect others for more than 10 days.
“So, the big first thing that we need to do is [make sure] that there is no evidence of live virus still present that he could possibly transmit to others,” Conley said when asked when it might be possible for Trump to return to campaigning. “And that’s what the infectious-disease experts and some of our partners, military-civilian entities, are doing — some of these advanced diagnostics, just to see as soon as we can identify that.”
“Routinely, we talk about a 10-day window. You know, CDC guidelines,” he added. “But we’re checking him more routinely than just waiting 10 days. There’s a possibility it’s earlier than that. There’s a chance that it’s a little bit later. But we will know as soon as possible. And then we will look at him clinically — how are you feeling? How are you doing?”
Conley also said Trump’s medical team remains “cautiously optimistic and on guard, because we’re in a bit of uncharted territory when it comes to a patient that received the therapies he has so early in the course.”
“So we’re looking to this weekend — if we can get through to Monday with him remaining the same or improving, better yet, then we will all take that final deep sigh of relief,” he said.
The president was treated with an experimental mixture of medicine and had been given supplemental oxygen at least two times, doctors said.
Asked how it will be possible to keep Trump safely isolated at the White House, Conley declined to say.
“I wish I could go into that more, but I just can’t,” he told reporters.
Earlier Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is heading to the key battleground state of Florida for several events, including a nationally televised town hall.
The White House said that Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative again for the novel coronavirus and will head to Utah later Monday as scheduled in advance of his planned debate on Wednesday with the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.
Pence and his wife, Karen, tested negative Monday morning, Pence’s office indicated.
