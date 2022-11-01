The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JANET MARIE BROOKS, 78 of Huntington, widow of Carl E. Brooks, died Oct. 30 in Putnam Care Center, Hurricane, W.Va. She worked as a bookkeeper for Danco Inc. Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at Chapmans Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GILBERT EDWARD CHRISTIAN, 60 of Ashland died Oct. 27. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in the Christian Family Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
FLORENCE OLEDA HINKLE COLEMAN, 80 of Milton died Oct. 31. Celebration of life will be at noon Nov. 3 at God’s House of Prayer. Burial will follow in Wallace Cemetery, Milton. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FREDDIE ESTER UNDERWOOD HARSHBARGER, 88 of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., widow of Harry “Ronnie” Harshbarger, died Oct. 24. She worked at the Nickel Plant. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel in Barboursville. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GARY DEAN JEFFREY, 70, of Hurricane, W.Va., previously of Sarah Ann, W.Va., husband of Belinda Mullins Jeffrey, died Oct. 28 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
HAROLD TIMOTHY PLEASANT SR., 73 of Ironton, husband of Cheryl Brown Pleasant, died Oct. 26. He retired from the United States Enrichment Center (USEC) in Piketon, Ohio, formerly Lockheed Martin. In lieu of flowers, a Harold T. Pleasant Memorial Fund is set up with U.S.Bank. For more information on the memorial fund, email the Pleasant family at thepleasantfund@gmail.com. A GoFundMe account has been established: https://gofund.me/053b02b4 All proceeds will go to supporting his loving wife. Cremation services provided by Phillips Funeral Home in Ironton. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
FRED ALLEN RIFFE, 79 of Chapmanville, W.Va., widower of Anna Bell Riffe, died Oct. 30 in CAMC Memorial Hospital. He was owner and operator of Fred Riffe’s Garage in Chapmanville. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 3 at the funeral home.
RUSH WILLIAMS, 82 of Lavalette died Oct. 28. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday at Highland Memory Gardens, Pecks Mill. W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
