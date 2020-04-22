HUNTINGTON -- Grant Gifford was excited to begin his first college football season at Urbana University.
Then, on Tuesday, the school abruptly and permanently closed. The Division II member of the Mountain East Conference announced in a statement it will shut down at the end of the current semester, leaving its 1,254 students to seek other opportunities.
Urbana officials cited financial strains exasperated by COVID-19 as the reason for closing.
The announcement hit Gifford, a former star at South Point High School, like a blindside block.
"I had no clue," Gifford said of the closing. "When I heard it I was in such disbelief. It's very hard news to take."
Gifford likely isn't to be without a college for long. He said several colleges contacted him Tuesday.
"My phone hasn't stopped since the news came out," said Gifford, who was on full scholarship.
Gifford strongly considered Alderson Broaddus, where teammate Larry Fox signed in February, as well as NCAA Division III power Mount Union before signing with Urbana. He said the Blue Knights' coaches are helping him find a place to play.
"The coaching staff at Urbana is amazing," Gifford said, adding that his recruitment is open. "They are doing everything they can to help me out with finding a new place."
Gifford said he trusts God in the process.
"I know God has a plan for me within all this," Gifford said. "I know it's all going to work out if I keep trusting in Him."
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Gifford was a Southeast Ohio All-District first-team selection and honorable mention All-Ohio in Division V5. He was also named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference first team.
Former Fairland quarterback Chance Short played at Urbana, which went 7-4 last season, graduating in May 2019. He said he feels for Gifford and the other students, particularly the athletes.
"It's a shock," Short said. "This morning, I went through all my pictures and memories that I had made during my four years at Urbana. It's sad. I feel for some of my teammates that I basically lived with who are a year or two away from graduation and coach (Tyler) Haines and his family, along with the rest of the coaches."
Short said he's pulling for Urbana's students, faculty and staff to quickly find new schools.
"The friendships and role models I met throughout my football career and through the school have helped me in more ways than they can imagine," Short said. "I pray that everyone finds their place after such a horrible thing. Urbana holds a special place in my heart."
Portsmouth West offensive lineman Joe Igaz also signed with Urbana in February.