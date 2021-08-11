Assistant professor Mary-Louise Risher, Ph.D., speaks during a news conference on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington. The center announced it has been awarded a Merit Review grant for $992,000 by the VA Office of Research and Development, Biomedical Laboratory Research and Development Service.
HUNTINGTON — The Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, in conjunction with Marshall University, has been awarded a $992,000 Merit Review grant by the VA Office of Research and Development, Biomedical Laboratory Research and Development Service to study binge drinking’s effect on the brain.
The grant will go to fund research to identify “novel non-neuronal mechanisms” that are involved in the “dysregulation of neuronal activity” that occurs after binge drinking.
Mary-Louise Risher, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, is the principal investigator who will lead the study.
As a postdoctoral research associate at Duke University, Risher received a Career Development Award through the VA Office of Research and Development, Biomedical Laboratory Research and Development Service. The current Merit Award allows Risher to continue to investigate the underlying causes of alcohol-induced cognitive dysfunction and the emergence of alcohol use disorder.
Risher explained 50% of the brain is made up of non-neuronal cells that connect and support neuron function. Little is known about these non-neuronal cells and for a long time it was thought they had little function. But researchers now realize the connections communicate with neurons and help people think.
Where the neurons and non-neuronal cells meet, there is an encasing like a glove, Risher said. But during binge drinking, the glove starts to pull apart and it is unable to provide the support to neurons.
Risher said in rodent models simulating binge drinking, which is four to five drinks in an hour, the effects are still visible a month later. This could mean binge drinking has long-term impacts on the brains of young adults.
Veterans between the ages of 20 and 25 are more likely to binge drink and more likely to have an alcohol use disorder than their peers aged 46 years or older.
“What we are doing focuses on pre-deployment and drinking habit before they are deployed,” she said. “The characteristics of drinking behavior then probably plays an important role in what they choose to do later in life. In terms of West Virginia and the Appalachian region, we contribute greatly to the number of service members out there. We have to support them.”
Risher said she hopes her research helps learn more about the non-neuronal cells and also helps address new therapies for alcohol use disorder and substance use disorder.
