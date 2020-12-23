HUNTINGTON — Wednesday was a day public health professionals live for.
COVID-19 vaccines arrived at health departments across West Virginia on Wednesday, with front-line workers at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Cabell County EMS workers receiving some of the first inoculations in the county.
“This is the day the health department lives for,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. “This is the work we excel at.”
Kilkenny said Wednesday was a warmup and Thursday would be in full force. Currently, those who are in line for the vaccine are visiting the health department to get the shot. The hospitals have their own supply of the vaccine to give to front-line workers there, and the West Virginia National Guard delivered vaccines to nursing homes.
Kilkenny said they didn’t receive enough of the vaccine, which requires two doses, to reach everyone scheduled in this first round, but more should arrive next week.
When vaccinations become more widespread and the state gets deeper into its vaccination plan, the health department is prepared to take the vaccine distribution mobile, Kilkenny said. The health department will partner with an existing mobile unit.
Kilkenny had not received the vaccine as of Wednesday. He is waiting for all the front-line workers to get the vaccine before administration receives it.
Health professionals at the Putnam County Health Department also received the vaccine Wednesday. Executive Director Lolita Kirk said in a news release her team members have been at the forefront of facilitating Putnam County’s free COVID-19 testing efforts and have seen firsthand the impact of the disease.
“We are thankful for the many researchers, the technology and the distribution teams that have brought this vaccine to communities like ours,” Kirk said. “I’m glad that our staff members have the opportunity to receive needed protection from the virus, and look forward to the day when the vaccine is broadly accessible to the public.”
While there is light at the end of the tunnel, it is still just a speck of light.
“We are still counting record numbers,” Kilkenny said. “We have new infections going on while we are trying to control them. We have more people dying, and that is sad. We are looking forward to the day when this is over. We are turning a corner toward that.”
As of Wednesday, there were 1,577 total active cases of the virus in Cabell County and 77 COVID-19-related deaths. Two of those deaths were recorded Wednesday among the 27 reported statewide: a 53-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman.
“This vaccine does not end with the first dose,” Kilkenny said. “We have to keep all precautions in place. Wear a mask and watch your distance. We really need to buckle down on that. Now that we can see that light and what we are doing with the mask — that’s not forever. When we know it’s not forever, we know we can do it from now until then.”
To see where you fall in line to get a vaccine based on your profession and risk level, visit the West Virginia COVID-19 dashboard.