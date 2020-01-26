HUNTINGTON — Valley Health Systems and 11 of its individual sites recently received Gold Level recognition at a West Virginia Target: BP awards ceremony for meeting a high standard of blood pressure control among the adult patient population.
The awards place Valley Health, for the second consecutive year, among a select group of West Virginia healthcare organizations.
“At Valley Health, it is so important for us to be able to offer a value-added program, such as the Target: BP Program, at no cost to any enrolled patient,” said Brett Wellman, FNP-C, the organization’s chief quality officer and associate operations officer, in a news release. “I represent the entire provider team in saying that we are committed to positive health outcomes for all patients.”
The 11 individual Valley Health sites to receive Gold Awards, six more than in 2018, include A Woman’s Place, Coal Grove, Prestera, Harts Intermediate School, Huntington, Huntington Middle/Southside Elementary, Hurricane, Southside, Spring Valley, Stepptown and Teays Valley. Sixteen additional Valley Health sites received Participant Level awards.
The American Heart Association and the American Medical Association launched the Target: BP program in response to the rising incidence of uncontrolled blood pressure in the United States. West Virginia leads the nation in rates of hypertension at 43.5%, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The program focuses on supporting, encouraging and rewarding healthcare agencies in the state that practice and support blood pressure management strategies, and both measure and maintain success. Participating agencies are recognized with Gold Awards when 70% or more of the targeted patient population achieves blood pressure control.
Valley Health’s focus around improving patient hypertension rates includes ongoing training and monitoring for blood pressure measurement techniques among the nursing staff, development of a patient education program led by the clinical pharmacy and chronic care management teams, and a blood pressure cuff loaner program for patients made possible through a partnership with the American Heart Association and the Benedum Foundation.
Valley Health Systems Inc., a HRSA-funded and deemed entity, operates a network of nearly 40 nonprofit health centers and public health programs in southern West Virginia and southeastern Ohio, providing care to more than 75,000 patients each year. For a complete list of Valley Health’s services and locations, visit www.valleyhealth.org.