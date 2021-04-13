CHAPMANVILLE — More than a dozen volunteers spent part of their Saturday morning and afternoon picking up trash around the town of Chapmanville during the town’s annual spring cleanup day.
The event, which took a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is part of West Virginia’s statewide “Make it Shine” spring litter cleanup campaign. As such, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection provides materials, such as gloves, pickers and trash bags, for participating cleanup events.
This year, 14 volunteers from the town showed up to participate in the cleanup efforts, working from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and collecting a total of 36 bags of garbage — each of which holds about 40 gallons of contents. The volunteers started at the Tracy Vickers Community Center and then separated into pairs, where they mainly concentrated on cleaning up Main Street along W.Va. 10, the entrance and exit ramps into town, and around the businesses.
Workers took a break around noon for lunch that was donated by Gino’s in town.
Chapmanville councilwoman Robin Adams Mutters, who chairs a beautification committee for the town, said the residential areas were not focused on this time around due to the number of volunteers.
“If we can have more volunteers and more people can come out, then we can get back in some of the residential areas, because people do throw their trash out as they drive through those areas as well,” Mutters said. “We didn’t have the manpower to get those areas this time, so hopefully the residents of those areas took the time to get out and do that on their own. We usually do have volunteers that may not show up at the center, but they do their part around the homes and the alleys that they do live in, and a big shout out to those people.”
Mutters said the cleanup efforts focus almost exclusively on litter. She said she hopes to look into, at some point, pursuing another type of cleanup that focuses on riverbanks and removing tires from the river. Such cleanups have been held in other parts of southern West Virginia such as Williamson.
“There’s actually, from my understanding, a state group that will come in and do, like, your riverbanks and the rivers and get the tires out of the rivers,” Mutters said, “and I’m sure ... that is something that we’re going to look into as well later on, is to get them to come down and work on our riverbanks and get the tires out of the river.”
To keep track of upcoming cleanup and beautification efforts, Mutters’ committee has started a Facebook page called Chapmanville Beautification.
"We have a lot of upcoming events to make our town beautiful, so stay tuned and watch the Facebook page and the posts for what's coming," Mutters said. "Hopefully, people can come out and get involved in other ways if they wasn't able to be involved with the cleanup days."
"We appreciate everything that our people do," Mutters said. "We're proud of our town. We love our town. We love our people, and we want to make it better. We want to make it beautiful, and we want to make it shine."
Overall, Mutters said she was pleased with the results of Saturday’s cleanup. Volunteers who came out were Stacy Bell, Chapmanville Mayor Joel McNeely, Lori Cyfers Workman, Nikki Miller, Bill Miller, Chapmanville councilman Ben DesRocher, Cathy DesRocher, Layla Jarrell, Doc Williams, Scottie Belcher, Austin Workman, Regina Scarbro and Kent Scarbro.
"I'm very proud of the workers that came out, our volunteers, I appreciate them, and the town does look so much better," Mutters said. "I urge everybody to keep it that way. Take pride in your town. That's where you live, that's where you call home, and you want to be proud of your home."
Chapmanville’s “Make It Shine” campaign for 2021 will continue with a free residential pickup for larger items, which will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The pickup is open to any town resident who is a paying customer for the town’s garbage service.
No items with freon, gasoline or paint will be accepted. Tires will be accepted as long as they are not attached to a wheel/rim.
Interested town residents must call town hall at 304-855-4582 to be put on the list for pickup.