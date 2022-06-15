BARBOURSVILLE — About a half dozen quilting volunteers got together Saturday in Barboursville to do something patriotic to honor veterans of the U.S. military.
“We are here to make quilts for Quilts of Valor, which is a wonderful program that’s goal is to honor each service person with a red, white and blue, patriotic-themed quilt,” said Michelle Hill, owner of WV Quilt at 642 Main St. in Barboursville.
The national Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 with the mission of healing and honoring those who served in the military by giving them a handmade quilt.
Hill says West Virginia quilters and non-sewers got together at her shop for a marathon quilting session with a goal to finish five by Monday.
“When I say finish, the top is made, the borders are put on and it is machine-quilted and bind,” she explained. “It usually takes from 60 to 80 hours to do one quilt.”
Once the quilts are finished, they are given to Maribeth Shreve, the Quilts of Valor coordinator for West Virginia.
“On Labor Day, Maribeth will lay 200 quilts on the West Virginia Capitol’s steps to honor our service people,” Hill said. “After that, she puts a Quilts of Valor embroidered label, the service person’s name and service on the back and then there will be a formal presentation.”
Gwen Parker, of Grayson, Kentucky, who has been making quilts for the past 25 years, was one of the volunteers at Barboursville. She also volunteers for Quilts of Valor in her hometown.
“I got involved with my local quilt shop, Quilt Heaven Quilt Shop in Carter County, Kentucky, which is owned by Evelyn Morgan,” Parker said. “I just feel it’s such an honor to be able to give back to our service people.”
Parker said she has made hundreds of quilts.
“I have been present at a couple of the presentations, and they’re very humble when they receive the quilt,” she said. “You see the smiles on their faces and it makes you feel good as well to be a part of something so special.”
Hill said making quilts for Quilts of Valor continues all year.
“We are always looking for help or donations,” she said. “You can donate batting fabric (in) red, white or blue or backing fabric to a participating group like WV Quilt,” she said. “We need volunteers to sew, iron, (do) long arm quilting and cut out kits. We need volunteers to piece a kit or help us do the final sandwiching or attach binding.”
Call WV Quilt at 304-302-5400 for more information.
“Stop by and give us the details on a service person so they can be out on the list to be presented one of these quality quilts made just for them,” Hill said.