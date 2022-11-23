The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Parallel plans

West Virginia Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, suggested during a state legislative session meeting Sunday that state officials need to have a firm idea of how many miles of parallel road along public highways would need constructed to connect municipalities with recreational trail systems. But Clements endorsed pursuing the idea as a potential boon for economic development.

 PERRY BENNETT | West Virginia Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — A panel of West Virginia lawmakers heard arguments for greater accommodations for off-road vehicle and electric bicycle use during the state’s interim legislative session on Sunday, Nov. 13.

State recreation officials filled in the Select Infrastructure Committee on what economic benefits and logistical challenges they expect would come from developing public rights of way for off-road vehicles connecting West Virginia towns with recreational trail systems.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you