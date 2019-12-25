A vacant seat, building collapse, home rule, water board removal and a fire — all of these were just a few topics that made headlines in Logan County in 2019.
Indeed, the final year of the decade proved to be one of many ups and downs for the county. Financially, the county was able to stave off major budget woes, such as what occurred in neighboring Boone County, but the rising cost of the regional jail bill forced county commissioners to cut back on money requests and implement a temporary hiring freeze.
Ojeda’s run for president
One of the first major headline makers of the year came in January when former West Virginia State Sen. Richard Ojeda, D-Logan, resigned from the seat to mount a now-ceased run for president of the United States. Several individuals put their name into consideration. One of them was Paul Hardesty, whom Gov. Jim Justice quickly selected to fill the seat.
At the time of being selected, Hardesty was serving as president of the Logan County Board of Education. His appointment to the State Senate led to a vacancy on the board. A process to fill the seat was initiated, and six individuals applied — Roger Ramey, Darrell Bias, Michael Johnson, Moss Burgess, Ted Ellis and Austin Workman.
Board member disagreement over who should succeed Hardesty led to several tense meetings, with member Jeremy Farley and LCBOE President Debbie Mendez publicly sparring over the matter on several occasions. A 2-2 tie happened every time the board voted on the matter, with Mendez and now-VP Dr. Pat Joe White only voting in favor of the then-21-year-old Austin Workman, while Farley and Dr. Ed White would only vote in favor of the five other candidates.
The seat would remain unfilled until April 16, when Chapmanville-area resident Barry Mullins took the oath to fill the seat. Mullins was chosen by West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven L. Paine following the LCBOE’s numerous failed attempts at appointing a replacement.
Bridge construction
In the City of Logan, the news began much more positively with the construction of a new boulevard bridge in January. The project, which is still ongoing and is expected to be complete sometime in 2020, replaces the aging bridge that was built in the 1950s when the boulevard opened.
Building collapse
On April 26, part of the Sayer building collapsed onto Dingess Street. At around 5:10 p.m., a large portion of the sidewall of the 101-year-old building came crashing down into the main intersection coming into town, leaving dirt, wood and debris lying in the middle of the road and power interruptions for hundreds of people.
Miraculously, nobody was injured by the collapse, which happened at a usually busy intersection on a Friday evening.
Built in 1918, the building housed the Midelburg Theatre, the Sayer Bros. Department Store, Family Dollar and a thrift shop throughout its history. It had been vacant for several years, and a leaky roof caused water to get between the bricks, which led to freezing and expansion. Eventually, a portion of the bricks started to crack, bow out and fall.
City leaders long feared the collapse was going to happen, as documented in an article in The Logan Banner on Feb. 22.
The building was finally demolished in mid-June, just in time for the 2019 West Virginia Freedom Festival, which attracted thousands of people to downtown over a four-day period. During the festival, picnic tables were placed on the empty lot where the building once stood. An enormous welcome sign now hangs on the side of the adjacent building, and sod pallets have since been placed on the lot.
Tough year for fire department
On the fourth and final night of the Freedom Festival on June 29, first responders tended to the scene of a fatal accident that turned out to be one of their own: City of Logan firefighter Ernie Woods.
Woods’ death followed former chief Kevin Hutchinson in April and longtime firefighter Jimmy Ward in May, making 2019 a tough year for the city fire department.
WV Municipal Home Rule program
In July, the Logan City Council voted to begin the process of entering the West Virginia Municipal Home Rule program, a former pilot program that became permanent in March. After only four months, Logan was accepted into the program on Nov. 20. Beginning July 1, 2020, buyers will pay an additional 1% sales tax on all consumer goods sold within city limits. City leaders have said they hope the new tax will help fund things such as street pavings, demolitions and employee pensions.
Massive fire
A massive fire broke out around 1 a.m. Nov. 8 at the abandoned Fox Apartments on Stratton Street. The building had burned multiple times before dating back to at least 2011, but this time, the damage was too much. It collapsed into the road, destroying two civilian vehicles, but no injuries were reported.
The fire did, however, leave around 35 residents in the adjacent Ernie Sullins Apartments displaced due to smoke and water damage. Out of public safety concerns, the building was demolished within hours of extinguishing the fire, and most of the Ernie Sullins residents were allowed to return by Nov. 9.
One man, Paul David Wiley, 27, has been charged with second-degree arson after he later reportedly admitted to setting the fire.
Chapmanville elections
Elsewhere in the county, the town of Chapmanville held its municipal election on June 11. Mayor Raamie Barker won re-election against five other candidates. Three of the incumbent council members — Ben DesRocher, Robin Adams Mutters and Tony “Psycho” Robison — retained their seats, while two others — Gary Neil and Sadie Christian — were defeated by Joel McNeely and Gary Bledsoe.
Barker’s nearest competitor in the mayoral race was Dean “Doc” Williams, who was serving as the chairman of the Chapmanville Water Board. On Aug. 30, Williams received a letter from Barker on town letterhead informing him of his dismissal from the position, with Barker to assume the role as chairman.
The letter did not give a specific reason for the removal and on Sept. 10, Barker nominated Gary Neil to replace Williams, but the nomination was not approved following a lengthy discussion about whether the removal met “just cause.” The topic continued to lead to contentious discussions, particularly between Barker and DesRocher, at two more town council meetings, and on Oct. 8, Williams himself addressed council on the matter.
At the Nov. 12 meeting, Barker finally put the issue to rest when he publicly outlined his reasons for Williams’ removal. Barker cited trust issues with Williams and added that he did not specify a reason in the letter because it’s a personnel issue.
Chapmanville champions
Chapmanville was also in the headlines for sports when the Chapmanville Regional High School Tigers boys basketball team defeated the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears to bring home the WVSSAC Class AA state championship for the second year in a row. The Tigers hope to return for a third state title in 2020.
Logan stadium gets a new name
In other sports news, the Logan High School Football Stadium was officially renamed the Willis-Nisbet Stadium on Sept. 13, following a long request to do so by 1965 LHS graduate Doug McElwain. The name is derived from three former coaches: brothers Jimmy Joe and Todd Willis and George Nisbet.
The stadium made headlines again in October when it was revealed that an engineer’s evaluation in early September showed significant issues with the structural integrity of the stadium’s bleachers. Board members have voted to have the bleachers demolished and a new set constructed. If the plan goes according to schedule, the new bleachers will be in place for the 2020 football season.
Other stories
Some other noteworthy stories out of Logan County in 2019 included the sentencing of former Logan County Schools Superintendent Phyllis Doty to three-and-a-half years in federal prison, Logan County Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter being fined $5,000 by the West Virginia Ethics Commission, a man having both legs severed after being struck by a train, the county commission adopting a resolution banning needle exchange programs, the reopening of Dairy Delight in Chapmanville after nearly three years and the Nov. 26 death of a Chapmanville woman. Her husband is charged with murder.
2020 is already shaping up to be just as eventful for Logan County. The coming year will see the scheduled completion of the new boulevard bridge, and sports-goers will enjoy a brand new set of bleachers at Logan High School football games.
In addition to the state and national elections, voters in Logan County will also go to the polls in 2020 for several local elections, including sheriff, a county commission seat and prosecuting attorney.
2019 certainly had its trying times, but city leaders in Logan are hopeful for 2020. Logan will ring in the new year — and decade — with a fireworks display off the water tower/reservoir hill at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.