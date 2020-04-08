A Wayne County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the Wayne County Health Department.
No other information was released about the patient, who tested positive Tuesday evening.
"We currently have a plan in place to investigate potential contacts of this case in order to help them obtain testing if necessary and to either isolate or quarantine for the appropriate amount of time," the release said. "We will be collaborating with state and regional officials to mitigate this illness in our county. We implore all residents to remain diligent in complying with state and national guidelines regarding hand cleaning, mask use and distancing. When these are implemented, they are a powerful tool in curbing the spread of this illness and are most effective when we all participate in this."