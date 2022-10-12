WAYNE — Officials in Wayne County are urging voters to vote “no” on Amendment No. 2, which is featured on the Nov. 8 general election ballot statewide.
Amendment No. 2, which garnered attention in the halls of the Capitol during the legislative session, at face value would reform property taxes in West Virginia and be a cut for residents of the state.
Republican lawmakers, particularly senators, are rallying around this amendment, a linchpin in Senate leaders’ preferred tax reform plan. It would slash business and inventory and property taxes and eventually reduce the personal income tax, if the state meets certain economic thresholds.
The amendment would give state lawmakers authority to adjust property taxes assessed on machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, leasehold investments, computer equipment, inventory and vehicles. The Senate’s tax reform plan still would have to be approved by both chambers.
Property taxes support county government budgets and boards of education. The Senate plans to create a special fund relying on sales and personal income taxes to replace property tax revenues counties lose as a result of repealing personal property taxes.
According to Wayne County commissioners, though it would be a cut to taxes, those cuts would also take place in county-level funding and state education funding.
“This amendment is pitched as a tax cut, which is why many voters will not see how detrimental it can and most likely will be for county governments and especially Wayne County,” Commission President Kenneth Adkins said. “What voters don’t see is the massive cut that will happen to Wayne County funding as well as the involvement of state government in what are now county decisions.”
Adkins gave the example that funding requests, now handled by commissioners during weekly meetings, would have to be approved by the state Legislature, which is in session 60 days a year.
“It will be a whole lot harder to get things accomplished and funded in Wayne County, who is already often overlooked at the state level,” he said.
Superintendent of Schools Todd Alexander agreed, describing a large cut in state education funding directly affecting Wayne County schools.
“What a lot of people do not realize is the money accumulated at the county level on property taxes is put right back into the county and stays here,” he said. “You ask people if they want to fund schools and almost always their answer is ‘yes,’ but they don’t realize they would actually defund schools by voting for this legislation.”
Commissioners also pointed out that if voters voted “yes” on Amendment 2, they would contradict voting “yes” on the school excess levy, which also appears on the ballot Nov. 8.
The Wayne County Schools excess levy has been intact since 1950, with voters always approving the funding. Officials say voting “yes” on Amendment No. 2 would be a direct contradiction to also voting in favor of the levy.
“Wayne County typically supports schools, so this particular legislation is worrisome in that what seems like a tax cut for individuals is actually in the long run a cut for schools,” Commissioner Robert Thompson said.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he will propose legislation that would eliminate a personal property tax on vehicles.
The Republican governor urged voters to reject a proposed constitutional amendment on the same issue next month.
He said passage of the amendment could harm schools, cities and counties that rely on property taxes, give companies large tax breaks, and force counties and other entities “to have to come to Charleston to beg for your funding.”
HD Media reporter Lacie Pearson contributed to this article.
