WAYNE— In a season when no team knows when a game might be its last, Wayne made one crucial drive in its Senior Night season opener.
Ethan Bowens capped a 19-play, 99-yard drive with a one yard scoring run early in the fourth period, and the Pioneers made it hold up in a 12-6 victory over visiting Scott.
“One word: Heart,” Wayne coach Tom Harmon said of the difference making drive. “Run a little harder, block a little harder, and maybe a little tweak in scheme.
“Sometimes when you know why they are stopping something it’s the just a little adjustment.”
Scott (0-1) led 6-0 at halftime after sophomore quarterback Klay Matthews kept on an option play, cut back against the grain, and raced 66-yards for a TD midway through the second quarter.
But Bowens made his first big play of the game to begin the second half. The senior fielded the kickoff on a bounce, darted to the left sideline and outran the kick coverage for an 83-yard score.
After converting a 4th and 3 inside their own territory, the Skyhawks chose to punt on 4th and 5 at the Wayne 45. Michael Clay delivered a perfect kick that rolled dead at the Wayne 1-yard line.
The Pioneers (1-0) immediately got out of the hole. Bowens carried twice for 22 yards, helping get Wayne from the shadow of its own goalpost.
The drive, which went nearly 12 minutes of game play, had one big pass play. Senior quarterback Hayden Owens hit senior Wideout Brody Maynard on a 3rd and 16, which moved Wayne from the Scott 27 to the 1-yard line.
Bowens punched it in on the next play.
Wayne would hold off a Skyhawk drive late. Scott moved the ball behind the legs of Klay Matthews, who ran for 137 yards on the evening, inside the red zone. But on third and long, Matt Frye, who took shotgun snaps for the Skyhawks, fumbled as he was under pressure. Ike Chinn pounced on the ball to secure the win.
Bowens led Wayne with 62 yards on 12 attempts. Preston Child’s added 61 on eight carries to lead a balanced attack.
Scott outgained Wayne, 221-200 in total offense.
SCOTT 0 6 0 0–6
WAYNE 0 0 6 6–12
S-Kl. Matthews 66 run (run failed)
W-Bowens 83 kick return (run failed)
W-Bowens 1 run (run failed)