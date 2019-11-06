HUNTINGTON — After a rocky start to the second half, Cam Booth’s two touchdowns helped the Ceredo-Kenova Wonders D Team earn a 16-12 victory over the Huntington Hawks Saturday morning in the Tri-State Youth Football League Turf Bowl in Joan C. Edwards Stadium at Marshall University on Saturday.
“The start of the season was challenging due to some adversity. Martin County was scheduled to be our first game but they dropped out of Tri-State Youth Football League. We decided to make the first week our bye week. By doing that, our first official game of the season was against Buffalo in week two,” coach Jimmy Parker said.
Buffalo handed C-K (7-1) their only loss of the season in their home opener at the newly remodeled Ward-Craycraft Stadium.
“Buffalo is always a good game, but we really didn’t get to work through some kinks because we didn’t have a game the week prior. We jumped off sides a lot along with a bunch of mistakes. After that loss, Josh Fouch and I went back to the drawing board and decided to make a ton of changes. I made a lot of changes on defense that helped us right away,” Parker added.
After the adjustments made from week one, along with adjusting every week, the Wonders put together a four game winning streak out scoring opponents 154-12 earning the second seed heading into the playoffs.
With a bye the first week, C-K matched up against the American’s No. 3 seed Ona-Milton. The train kept rolling with a 26-6 victory.
“In the semi final game, we had a huge challenge with defending champions,” Parker said.
The task proved to not be too tall for the Wonders with 22-6 win over Douglas Cammack and turf bowl bid.
C-K began with the first possession of the turf bowl under coach Josh Fouch’s offense. Cam Booth’s touchdown run capped off with a Brody Watts two point conversion took the entire first quarter and pushed the Wonders out to an early 8-0 lead.
The Huntington Hawks first offensive possession was ended with Corbin Salyers interception, leaving C-K with only 18 yards to score before half. After a couple costly penalties, Huntington held strong on defense taking the score 8-0 into half time.
The Hawks received the ball in the second half and quickly scored on a shifty run by Rajan Thompson, a failed two point conversion took the score 8-6 into the fourth.
“We were moving the ball with a few really good runs by Heath Bowen but eventually had a costly fumble that gave the Hawks the ball back,” Parker said.
Hawk’s Thompson punched the go-ahead touchdown in and a failed two-point conversion made the late score 12-8.
“We were driving the ball and started making some mistakes with penalties and a couple fumbled snaps which hurt us,” Parker added.
With 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Hawks got the ball back. Huntington quickly went back to Thompson, their anchor of the season. Thompson’s first run was stuffed when Shooter Parker made the first initial contact eight yards in the backfield. The slippery Thompson evaded Parker’s tackle but Booth capitalized stuffing him in the end zone for a safety. With four minutes to go in the game, Huntington led 10-12. Coach Fouch’s offense put together the drive of the season. With 47 seconds left in the game, Booth scampered into the end zone for the game winning touchdown.
“Our defense stepped up big those last 47 seconds with a couple big stops on Thompson,” Parker said.
C-K outscored opponents 224-56 on the season.
“After having a challenging bracket to get to the turf bowl, Huntington was the only thing standing in our way. The game itself was awesome to be a part of. Coach Fouch and I could not be prouder of our kids and their effort,” Parker concluded.
A Team
It didn’t take long for the DC Express to get rolling in the A Team championship game. Zah-Zah Jackson took the first play from scrimmage 65 yards for a touchdown and Douglass-Cammack never looked back in a 42-14 win over the Barboursville Knights.
Jackson accounted for three offensive touchdowns on runs 59, 63, and 65 yards and also scored on a 43-yard pick-six in the first half.
Barboursville got touchdown runs from Cayden Pauley and Carson Nida in the loss. Along with Jackson, Douglass-Cammack players Taviun Chandler and D’Edrick Graves scored touchdowns.
B Team
A strong defensive performance from the DC Express offset a slow offensive start as DC wore down the Ona-Milton Panthers on its way to a 20-0 B Team championship game win.
The Ona-Milton Panthers came through with a fourth down stop on Douglass-Cammack’s first drive of the game but once the Express started rolling, it was a force to be reckoned with, running for two touchdowns and throwing for another.
Malachi Faulk ran for a 55-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half and scored from 47-yards on the final play of the game.
William Reed intercepted two passes and the DC Express defense finished the regular season and playoffs without giving up a single point.
C Team
The Barboursville Knights flexed big plays on offense and played suffocating defense in a 20-0 shutout win in the C Team championship game.
The Barboursville Knights defense forced and recovered a pair of fumbles and Carson Christian ran wild on the Huntington Hawks defense in the first half of the C Team championship game, scoring twice to give the Barboursville a 14-0 lead at halftime.
Cole Paynter scored the Knights’ third and final touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter and the defense stood tall and preserved the shutout.
D Team
Cam Booth’s touchdown run in the final minute of the game gave the Ceredo-Kenova Wonders a 16-12 victory over the Huntington Hawks in the D Team championship game.
The score was his second touchdown run of the game.
Booth scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give the Wonders an early lead. Brody Watts converted the two-point conversion, giving them an 8-0 lead that held until halftime.
In the third quarter, Huntington’s Rajan Thompson scored on touchdown runs of 50 and 33 yards to give the Hawks a 12-8 lead, but the offense was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
E Team
No score was kept in a game between the league’s youngest players representing the Huntington Hawks and Ceredo-Kenova Wonders, but it wouldn’t have mattered even if it was. Each defense made key plays and kept the opponent out of the end zone for the length of the contest.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.