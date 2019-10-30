Women’s club to host Turkey Dinner on Nov. 2
LAVALETTE — The Lavalette Woman’s Club is having a Turkey Dinner, Saturday, Nov. 2 from 4-7 p.m. at the club house.
The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cole slaw, cranberry sauce, hot rolls and a variety of desserts and drinks. Takeout dinners are available. Adults $12 and children 10 and under $5. Proceeds help to fund community projects.
Trick-or-treating for pets
CEREDO — Pet and kid-friendly Trick or Treat festivities will be offered at Austin’s Pet Supplies from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 in conjunction with the City of Ceredo’s annual event.
“People love their pets and what them to participate in family fun so we think this is a great opportunity to combine the two,” said Brandon Austin, co-owner of Austin’s Pet Supplies. “We hope the people will come in with their pets dressed up in fun costumes and kids will enjoy the activities we have planned.”
Special treats will be available for pets and their humans during the event along with activities including a costume contest, face painting and temporary tattoos.
4H group elects new officers
BEECH FORK — The Whites Creek Critters 4-H Club elected officers for the 2019-2020 4-H Year on October 27, 2019 at their monthly meeting held at Beech Fork Marina.
The following 4-H members were elected (l-r): Duke Parsley, Vice President; Brenna Barnett, President; Danielle Adkins, Secretary; Haylee Christian, Treasurer.
To learn about 4-H Clubs and leadership opportunities for youth with the Wayne County 4-H program, please contact the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839.
WFGH-FM radio station bringing back Christmas tradition
FORT GAY — A holiday tradition will return to Wayne County Schools this year for the 43rd year, WFGH Radio will present “Letters to Santa.” The letters are written by Pre-K, Kindergarten, and 1st Grade students from all of Wayne County Schools.
“Santa” and his “Elves” will read the letters during the week days prior to the Christmas School Break. The letters have to be received by November 12th and will begin airing on Dec. 2.
Weather causes changes in trick-or-treat times
WAYNE COUNTY — Due to inclement weather, which is expected to move into the area Thursday evening, many communities are adjusting trick-or-treat times accordingly.
In Wayne County, Ceredo and Kenova trick-or-treat,, originally scheduled for Thursday has been moved to Saturday, Nov. 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fort Gay moved their town trick-or-treat to Tuesday instead of Thursday evening.
The Wayne County Commission will still host trick-or-treat hours for unincorporated areas for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the courthouse.