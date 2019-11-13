Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has been pretty good, even if it is cold. But, that’s to be expected this time of year. Plus, that extra chill in the air just makes everything a little more holly jolly. I realize we haven’t even had Thanksgiving yet, but it’s never too soon to start thinking about those Christmas gifts.
I love picking out gifts and trying my best to make them as personal as possible.
One thing I never, ever buy for anyone (save for my husband or my stepson) is clothing.
I will buy purses, fuzzy, warm socks, scarves, and maybe even a bath robe, but never, ever clothes. Clothes are always a gamble, even if you’re just buying them for yourself. If you don’t try it on first, you run a risk of it not fitting or looking right, plus, you might not be able to return it.
So, buying them for someone else is just a risk not worth taking. What if you get a size too small? Or even a size too large? What if you thought they would absolutely love it and it turns out that it’s not really their style?
It’s just way too easy to send someone the wrong message by giving clothing as a gift. What if they have been struggling with their weight and buying them something (even mistakenly) a size too small could give them the idea that maybe you don’t think they’re trying hard enough.
Or, if it ends up being a size too big they could be under the impression you secretly think they’re heavy, even if that’s not true at all.
When buying gifts, it’s always best to error on the side of caution.
Instead of a new sweater, maybe go for a nice scarf and glove set. There are always alternatives.
Rather than buying an item from their favorite clothing store, how about getting them a gift card so they can get exactly what they want.
There’s enough stress this time of year and hurt feelings over something as trivial as clothing should be the least of our worries. Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.