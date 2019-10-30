While many neighborhoods and business are focused on Halloween and other fall events, one local group has kicked off the season of giving by donating more than twenty gift bags to the Golden Girls Group Home in Ceredo.
The Edward Jones Investments office in Huntington, along with five other branches, recently participated in a corporate donation drive geared toward investing in local communities.
“Our region has offices in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Virginia with representatives and staff over 100 people. The Huntington area has 18 Edward Jones employees who have adopted Golden Girls Group Home as our charity of choice,” employee Keri Sites said. “We collected personal items to fill 24 bags for each resident at the home.”
A total of 552 items were purchased and each bag was filled with hairbrushes, shampoo, face masks, Bath and Body Works fragrances, deodorant, loofa sponges, nail polish, and other related items.
The bags were hand-delivered to Golden Girls on Monday, Oct. 21st.
Teams were challenged to take part in a donation drive to collect personal items for those in need. Each team appointed a captain to oversee their teams efforts and picked the charity of their choice, in their area, to donate the items to.
The Huntington Edward Jones group was one of six participating teams in the region.
Other businesses receiving donations from participating teams were the Neighborhood in Ashland; God’s hands at work in Vinton, Ohio; Williamstown High School in Williamstown; Lowell Elementary School in Lowell, Ohio; Sparrow’s Nest and Women’s Resource Center in Beckley; Patchwork in Charleston, and the Southern Ohio Domestic Violence Shelter and Operation Grace in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.