The Wayne High School girls cross country team continued their stellar 2019 season at the Region IV class AA competition on Thursday, but it was the boys who made history this time by becoming the first boys team ever from Wayne to qualify for a state cross country championship meet.
The Pioneers finished second in both the boys and the girls polls at the Region IV meet held at Cedar Lakes in Ripley, West Virginia. Winfield boys and girls each finished at the top of their divisions in Class AA.
“We knew we were pretty solid on the girls side to make it but the boys really pulled together and ran extremely well. Last year it was the girls’ first trip and now both teams get to compete at states, so we’re excited about our accomplishment,” head coach Jeanette Rutherford said after the race.
Wayne was one of only eight schools in the state to send both a boys and a girls team to the state meet this season.
Even though WVSSAC combines individual performances, team scoring is broken down by class in single and double-A. The added measure to the scoring system kept the boys team in limbo as they awaited the official ruling.
“It’s weird the way the scoring works and can be a little confusing so when the boys finished we had to wait over an hour to find out if we had made it,” said Rutherford. “In addition, they made a scoring error on the initial results and left out our top runner, so we were pretty anxious for a little while.”
The boys team led by the freshmen brother duo of Chase and Chance Thompson who finished in 11th and 21st position individually.
They were followed by veterans Zach Basenbach (28th) and Blaine Brumfield (39th) while Carson Boothe (52nd), Wyat Draper (56th) and Alex Adkins (63rd) rounded out the Wayne field. “Our top four runners each ran a solid race, but Carson really stepped up with his finish which was his best race of the year when we needed it.” Rutherford commented.
On the girls side, Wayne was expected to finish in a solid second behind the Generals who are ranked number one in the state, and they came through with some outstanding performances.
Emily Williamson (4th) and Haley Wallace (10th) both had podium finishes and Olivia Queen (15th) came through with her best race of the year. Freshmen Kamryn Wolfe (20th) and Hannah Lester (24th) completed Wayne’s scoring but they were followed closely by Hannah Workmen (26th) and Bailey Williamson (28th).
“We lost Kat Dean three weeks ago with a lower leg injury which really hurts our team scoring so Kamryn, Bailey, and both Hannah’s (Workman and Lester) had to really step up. Emily’s run was by far her best race this year while Haley and Olivia had outstanding finishes,” Rutherford added.
“The number one women’s team in both Class AA and Class A is in our region so we probably have the toughest region to get out of in the state.”
Both Wayne teams earned the right to compete Saturday, Nov. 2 for a state championship which will be at Cabell Midland High School. The girls race slated to begin at 1 p.m. with the boy’s race to follow one hour later.
“Even though we’re a little dinged up with some nagging injuries we’re expecting some big time finishes from both teams.” Rutherford said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.