SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Occasionally, the number of plays a team runs is not indicative of controlling a game.
Sissonville made the most of its limited possessions by finding the end zone four of the first five times the Indians had the ball, en route to a 42-18 victory over visiting Wayne Friday night in high school football.
The Indians (5-3) ran for 333 yards on just 25 attempts. Dylan Griffith ran for 174 yards and three scores, while Jackson Foster had 155 rushing and two touchdowns. Foster also threw a touchdown pass in a game in which Wayne ran 19 more plays.
Foster put the Indians ahead, 7-0, on Sissonville’s first play from scrimmage following a Wayne punt, when the junior quarterback kept and scored from 45 yards.
That lead swelled to 14-0 late in the first quarter when Griffith capped a quick scoring drive with a 9-yard run.
Wayne (0-8) did not go down without a fight. The Pioneers got on the board at the 10:21 mark of the second quarter when Aaron Adkins scored from 12 yards out. The scoring run followed a 32-yard run by senior Carl Sanchez on fourth down that extended the drive.
Griffith answered just 2:11 later with a 3-yard TD run to push the lead back to 21-6.
The final 2:13 of the half featured three touchdowns and two momentum shifts. After a Preston Childs 3-yard run cut the deficit to 21-12, Wayne’s Hayden Nelson picked up a Foster fumble, rambling to the end zone from 60 yards out to pull Wayne within 3 with 1:28 left in the half.
But a big kickoff return by Austin Fisher started Sissonville in Wayne territory, and Foster atoned for the fumble with a 35-yard TD run with 23 seconds left in the half to push the lead to 28-18.
Griffith and Patrick Murphy added short touchdowns in the second half to set the score.
Childs led the Pioneers with 88 yards on 14 carries. He gained 59 on his final carry late in the fourth quarter.
WAYNE 0 18 0 0–18
SISSONVILLE 14 14 7 7–42
S-Foster 45 run (Ervin kick)
S-Griffith 9 run (Ervin kick)
W-Adkins 12 run (kick blocked)
S-Griffith 3 run (Ervin kick)
W-Childs 3 run (run failed)
W-Nelson 60 fumble return (pass failed)
S-Foster 35 run (Ervin kick)
S-Griffith 1 run (Ervin kick)
S-Murphy 7 pass from Foster (Ervin kick)
RUSHING: (W)- Childs 14-88, Bowens 16-64, Sanchez 3-49, Adkins 9-38, Chinn 5-17, Lowe 2-10, Baisden 1-4, Merritt 1-0, Harmon 1-(-7). (S)- Griffith 16-174, Foster 8-155, Thompson 1-4.
PASSING: (W)- Harmon 2-6-0, 12 yards. Childs 2-2-0, 4 yards. (S)- Foster 6-9-0, 52 yards. Shamblin 4-7-0, 20 yards.
RECEIVING: (W)- Maynard 1-9, Stiltner 1-7, Merritt 1-3, Chinn 1-(-3). (S)- Shamblin 2-31, Haning 3-18, Hughart 1-10, Murphy 1-7, Griffith 1-10, Fisher 2-0.